La ministra francese delle Finanze, Roland Lescure, ha avvertito il Segretario del Tesoro statunitense, Scott Bessent, riguardo alle potenziali conseguenze di un’azione degli Stati Uniti nei confronti della Groenlandia. Secondo quanto riportato dal Financial Times, questa iniziativa potrebbe mettere a rischio il commercio tra l’Unione Europea e gli Stati Uniti. La questione evidenzia le tensioni geopolitiche legate alle risorse e alle strategie di influenza nelle regioni artiche.

Jan 16 (Reuters) - France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure has warned U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that any move to seize Greenland would amount to a "crossed line" endangering Europe's economic relationship with Washington, the Financial Times reported on Friday. When asked whether the EU should retaliate with economic sanctions if U.S. President Donald Trump were to invade Greenland, Lescure told FT "I'm not going there. I mean, obviously, if that happened we would be in a totally new world for sure, and we would have to adapt accordingly."

France says US action against Greenland could endanger EU trade, FT reports; Military of 7 Nato countries in Greenland. US, will not affect Trump decision; It is Europe’s right to say no if U.S. makes unacceptable proposal, France says; Macron criticises Washington: 'US deviates from international rules'.

