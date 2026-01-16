Colombia unveils $1.68 billion plan to counter drone threats

La Colombia ha annunciato un piano da 1,68 miliardi di dollari per sviluppare un sistema di difesa anti-drone. L’obiettivo è rafforzare la sicurezza nazionale contro potenziali minacce provenienti da veicoli senza pilota. Questo investimento mira a creare una barriera efficace contro attacchi o intrusioni tramite droni. La strategia si inserisce in un contesto di crescente preoccupazione per la sicurezza e la tecnologia militare.

BOGOTA, Jan 16 - Colombia on Friday launched a $1.68 billion project to develop a so-called anti-drone shield to protect the country from attacks by unmanned drones operated by illegal armed groups, the defense minister said. Colombia has been involved in an ongoing internal armed conflict for six decades that has left more than 450,000 dead. Conflict in the Andean nation has involved the military and police forces, leftist guerrillas, criminal gangs formed by former right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

