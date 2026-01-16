Canada China set to make ‘historic gains’ in new partnership says Carney

Canada e Cina stanno rafforzando la loro collaborazione attraverso una nuova partnership strategica, con l’obiettivo di raggiungere importanti risultati comuni. Entrambi i Paesi intendono valorizzare le opportunità di collaborazione in settori chiave, favorendo uno sviluppo reciproco e sostenibile. Questo rapporto, in fase di consolidamento, rappresenta un passo significativo nel rafforzamento delle relazioni internazionali tra le due nazioni.

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada and China are forging ahead with a new strategic partnership and both sides stand to make “historic” gains as they leverage each other’s strengths, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday. Carney, the first Canadian prime minister to visit China since 2017, was on a mission to Beijing this week to forge a new partnership with Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States, building on months of diplomatic efforts to turn the page on previous tensions and conflict. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

