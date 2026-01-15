US Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges Trump to pull ICE agents out of cities
Il leader democratico del Senato degli Stati Uniti, Chuck Schumer, ha invitato il presidente Donald Trump a ritirare gli agenti di ICE dalle città. La richiesta è stata espressa durante un incontro tra i due, evidenziando preoccupazioni riguardo alle operazioni dell’ente nelle aree urbane. La discussione si inserisce nel contesto più ampio delle politiche migratorie e della gestione delle forze dell’ordine negli Stati Uniti.
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday told President Donald Trump in a meeting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in cities were "terrorizing communities" and that ICE agents should be pulled out. A statement from his office said "Schumer told the president ICE raids are terrorizing communities. Leader Schumer also told President Trump that their actions are dangerous and putting more people at risk and he must pull back ICE from U.S. cities."
