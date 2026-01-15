Il leader democratico del Senato degli Stati Uniti, Chuck Schumer, ha invitato il presidente Donald Trump a ritirare gli agenti di ICE dalle città. La richiesta è stata espressa durante un incontro tra i due, evidenziando preoccupazioni riguardo alle operazioni dell’ente nelle aree urbane. La discussione si inserisce nel contesto più ampio delle politiche migratorie e della gestione delle forze dell’ordine negli Stati Uniti.

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday told President Donald Trump in a meeting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in cities were “terrorizing communities” and that ICE agents should be pulled out. A statement from his office said “Schumer told the president ICE raids are terrorizing communities. Leader Schumer also told President Trump that their actions are dangerous and putting more people at risk and he must pull back ICE from U.S. cities.” . 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges Trump to pull ICE agents out of cities

Leggi anche: cities for impact 2025, europe of cities: l’evento di superurbanity sul futuro delle città e dell’europa

Leggi anche: Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says ‘help is on its way’

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti informativi e social per ampliare la visione della notizia.

US Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges Trump to pull ICE agents out of cities; Schumer Calls for Senate Vote on Use of Force in Venezuela; U.S. officer kills woman during anti-immigration raid, sparking protests - L'Unione Sarda English; Valeria Fedeli, former Education Minister and trade unionist, has died.

US Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges Trump to pull ICE agents out of cities - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday told President Donald Trump in a meeting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in cities were "terrorizing communities" and that ... msn.com