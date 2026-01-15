Trump sees Iranian crackdown easing Tehran denies man to be executed

Secondo dichiarazioni di Donald Trump, la repressione delle proteste in Iran sembrerebbe allentarsi, mentre Teheran nega che un uomo sia stato condannato a morte. La situazione rimane complessa e in evoluzione, con fonti diverse che forniscono punti di vista contrastanti. È importante seguire gli sviluppi attraverso fonti affidabili per comprendere meglio gli eventi in corso.

WASHINGTONDUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had been told that killings in Iran’s crackdown on protests were easing and that he believed ther. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - Trump sees Iranian crackdown easing, Tehran denies man to be executed Leggi anche: Yemen’s main separatist group denies disbanding Leggi anche: Britain temporarily closes embassy in Tehran Qui sotto trovi una selezione di articoli, post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento. Eyewitness accounts detail brutal crackdown on Iranian protesters; ‘Trump will kill you,’ senator warns Iran’s supreme leader amid crackdown on protests. Trump sees Iranian crackdown easing, Tehran denies man to be executed - President Donald Trump said he had been told that killings in Iran’s crackdown on protests were easing and that he believed there was no current plan for large- msn.com

Trump cancels all meetings with Iran, calls on protesters to 'take over' the country - President Donald Trump called on Iranian protesters to "take over" institutions and canceled all meetings with regime officials until violence stops. msn.com

From Iran to Venezuela, Trump toys with in 'in-and-out' military options - By some estimates, the US has around 20 percent of its total deployed warships operating in the ... middleeasteye.net

Fed Served with Grand Jury Subpoenas, Heineken CEO Steps Down | The Opening Trade 1/12/2026

Carmela Auriemma. . Nessuna lezione da parte di questo governo servile con Trump e che stringe le mani al criminale Benjamin Netanyahu. Il MoVimento 5 Stelle resta al fianco di Stefania Ascari. facebook

Il campo di ricerca consente di consultare ulteriori notizie e video correlati al tema.