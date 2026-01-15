Japan Philippines sign new security pacts as regional tensions rise

Il Giappone e le Filippine hanno firmato due nuovi accordi di difesa, tra cui un protocollo che permette lo scambio di rifornimenti tra le forze armate dei due Paesi. Questi accordi riflettono un rafforzamento della cooperazione militare nella regione, in risposta alle crescenti tensioni e alle sfide di sicurezza nell’area asiatica. La firma sottolinea l’importanza di collaborare per garantire stabilità e sicurezza regionale.

By Mikhail FloresMANILA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines and Japan signed two defence pacts on Thursday, including a deal allowing their forces to exchange supplies

How a Japan-Philippines pact is countering China - A new defense agreement between Tokyo and Manila is boosting military cooperation between the two countries as they face rising Chinese aggression. dw.com

Japan and the Philippines sign new defense pact as they face growing Chinese aggression - MANILA: Japan and the Philippines signed a defense pact on Thursday that would allow the tax- newindianexpress.com

2 MIN AGO: Historic Naval Deal: Japan Arms the Philippines Amid Regional Tensions!

