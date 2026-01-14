Zona Wrestling Awards 2025 – Match of the Year

Zona Wrestling Awards 2025 torna con il terzo giorno dedicato al

Terzo giorno della settimana e terzo giorno di Award. Benvenuti a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling ad un nuovo speciale appuntamento con i nostri premi. E’ ora di pensare al Wrestling vero, puro, avvincente, emozionante. E’ ora di pensare al miglior incontro del 2025, essenza con la quale, come tutti ben sapete, assaporiamo la vera importanza di quello che, non dimentichiamocelo, è anche uno sport. Buona lettura a tutti. I i ZONA WRESTLING AWARD – MATCH OF THE YEAR i GIOVANNI 3p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 2p – Michael Oku vs Hechicero – ROH Supercard of Honor 1p – Toni Storm (c) vs Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere for the AEW Women’s Championship – AEW Revolution LUCA GRANDI 3p – Kenny Omega vs Gabe Kidd – AEW Dynasty 2p – Shingo Takagi (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita (c) for the NJPW NEVER Openweight & AEW International Championship – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 1p – Tetsuya Naito vs Hiromu Takahashi – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 SIMONE SPADA 3p – CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns – WWE Wrestlemania 41 2p – Hangman Page vs Will Ospreay – AEW Double or Nothing 1p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 SERGIO 3p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 2p – Hangman Page vs Will Ospreay – AEW Double or Nothing 1p – Toni Storm (c) vs Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere for the AEW Women’s Championship – AEW Revolution GIUSEPPE 3p – Bandido (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH World Championship – ROH Supercard of Honor 2p – Hangman Page vs Will Ospreay – AEW Double or Nothing 1p – Saya Kamitani (c) vs Tam Nakano in a career vs Career Match for the Stardom World of Stardom Championship – Stardom All Star Grand Queendom CLAUDIO 3p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 2p – Hangman Page vs Will Ospreay – AEW Double or Nothing 1p – John Cena vs AJ Styles – WWE Crown Jewel ENRICO 3p – Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Kenny Omega (c) for the AEW Unified Championship – AEW All In 2p – Women’s Blood & Guts – AEW Dynamite 12112025 1p – Kris Statlander (c) vs Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship – AEW Wrestledream VINCENZO 3p – Toni Storm (c) vs Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere for the AEW Women’s Championship – AEW Revolution 2p – Kenny Omega vs Gabe Kidd – AEW Dynasty 1p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 VALENTINA 3p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 2p – CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns – WWE Wrestlemania 41 1p – Gunther vs John Cena – WWE Saturday’s Night Main Event 13122025 ALDO 3p – John Cena vs AJ Styles – WWE Crown Jewel 2p – Moose (c) vs Leon Slater for the TNA X Division Championship – TNA Slammiversary 1p – The Hardys (c) vs Dudley Boys for the TNA World Tag Team Championship – TNA Bound for Glory ALESSIO 3p – Jon Moxley (c) vs Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship – AEW All In 2p – John Cena (c) vs Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight Match for the Universal WWE Championship – WWE Summerslam 1p – Anarchy in the Arena – AEW Double or Nothing ALVIN 3p – Tony D’Angelo vs Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs Luca Crusifino – WWE NXT 15072025 2p – Ethan Page (c) vs Mustafa Alì for the WWE NXT North American Championship – WWE NXT Showdown with TNA 1p – Oba Femi (c) vs Jasper Troy for the WWE NXT Championship – WWE NXT 10062025 GIROLAMO 3p – John Cena vs AJ Styles – WWE Cron Jewel 2p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 1p – Street Profits (c) vs DIY vs Motor City Machine Guns in a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship – WWE Smackdown 25042025 SAVERIO 3p – John Cena vs AJ Styles – WWE Crown Jewel 2p – The Hardys (c) vs Dudley Boys for the TNA World Tag Team Championship – TNA Bound for Glory 1p – Toni Storm (c) vs Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere for the AEW Women’s Championship – AEW Revolution OMAR NAJA 3p – John Cena (c) vs Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight Match for the Universal WWE Championship – WWE Summerslam 2p – Gunther vs Solo Sikoa – WWE Raw 01122025 1p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Naomi for the WWE Women’s World Championship – WWE Evolution MICHELE 3p – MJF (c) vs Mistico for the CMLL World Lightweight Championship – CMLL 92nd Anniversary 2p – Toni Storm (c) vs Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere for the AEW Women’s Championship – AEW Revolution 1p – CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns – WWE Wrestlemania 41 MATTEO VILLA 3p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 2p – John Cena vs AJ Styles – WWE Crown Jewel 1p – Kenny Omega vs Gabe Kidd – AEW Dynasty LEONARDO 3p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship – WWE Raw 31032025 2p – Street Profits (c) vs DIY vs Motor City Machine Guns in a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship – WWE Smackdown 25042025 1p – Oba Femi vs J’Von Evans vs Trick Williams for the WWE NXT Championship – WWE NXT Stand & Deliver GIUSEMAN 3p – Toni Storm (c) vs Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere for the AEW Women’s Championship – AEW Revolution 2p – CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns – WWE Wrestlemania 41 1p – Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens for the Universal WWE Championship – WWE Royal Rumble 2025 MATTEO IADAROLA 3p – Jon Moxley (c) vs Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship – AEW All In 2p – Kenny Omega vs Gabe Kidd – AEW Dynasty 1p – Hangman Page vs Will Ospreay – AEW Double or Nothing FRANCESCO 3p – Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair for the WWE Wome’s World Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 41 2p – CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns – WWE Wrestlemania 41 1p – Jon Moxley (c) vs Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship – AEW All In I I 2025 MATCH OF THE YEAR i i Tre maestre del Ring, nel 2025, hanno popolato i nostri voti e salgono sul gradino più alto del podio. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

