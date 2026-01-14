Claudette Colvin, figura importante nel movimento per i diritti civili negli Stati Uniti, è scomparsa all’età di 86 anni. Arrestata a soli 15 anni per aver rifiutato di cedere il suo posto su un autobus a una donna bianca a Montgomery, il suo gesto ha contribuito a sensibilizzare l’opinione pubblica e a promuovere il cambiamento. La sua vita rappresenta un esempio di coraggio e impegno per l’uguaglianza.

By Steve GormanJan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, arrested at age 15 for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white woman in Montgomery, Alab. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Leggi anche: FC 26 SBC SHOWDOWN: Sebastian Berhalter (86) vs. Rodrigo De Paul (86)

Leggi anche: Buongiorno accende Napoli-Juve: “Sarà una Civil War”

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di articoli, post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dead at 86 - civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, arrested at age 15 for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white woman in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks' similar but more famous act ... msn.com

Unsung US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies, aged 86 - Colvin's arrest for not giving up her seat on a segregated bus helped ignite the modern civil rights movement. msn.com

US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies at 86 - Claudette Colvin, who refused to give up her seat on a segregated Alabama bus in 1955, months before Rosa Parks, has died aged 86, her foundation said on Tuesday. msn.com