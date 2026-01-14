Trump administration accused of ‘slow-walking’ help to Pacific island veterans

L'amministrazione Trump è stata accusata di ritardare l'erogazione dei benefici previsti dal Congresso ai veterani delle isole del Pacifico. La questione riguarda la gestione delle risorse e la tempestività nell'assistenza ai veterani, sollevando dubbi sulla trasparenza e l'efficienza delle procedure adottate. Questa situazione evidenzia le sfide nel garantire i diritti dei veterani e l'importanza di un'azione tempestiva e trasparente da parte delle autorità.

By David BrunnstromWASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Trump administration was accused on Wednesday of dragging its feet in delivering congressionally agreed benefits to . Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

