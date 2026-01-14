L' adidas x Stone Roses x Manchester United è la sneaker per chi ama il Britpop

La collaborazione tra adidas, The Stone Roses e Manchester United presenta una sneaker che unisce stile e tradizione britannica. Questa collezione riflette l’influenza del Britpop e il patrimonio musicale, offrendo un prodotto pensato per chi apprezza l’equilibrio tra design e cultura. Un’ulteriore espressione del fermento creativo nel mondo delle sneaker a Manchester, consolidando la posizione della città come centro di innovazione e stile.

Manchester sta vivendo un altro grande momento per quanto riguarda le sneaker. Dopo le collaborazioni adidas firmate da Liam e Noel, è stata svelata la collezione The Stone Roses x Manchester United x adidas. Un tempismo praticamente perfetto, anche se sono passati ben nove anni dall'ultima volta che la band è salita sul palco insieme. Formati a Manchester nel 1983, i The Stone Roses hanno avuto un ruolo fondamentale nella scena Madchester insieme ad altri gruppi leggendari come Happy Mondays, Inspiral Carpets, The Charlatans, James e 808 State. La Madchester avrebbe poi influenzato movimenti successivi come il Britpop, l'alternative dance e l'electronic rock.

The Stone Roses x Manchester United x Adidas throws it back to a pre-Britpop era - Following Liam and Noel 's own Adidas collabs, The Stone Roses x Manchester United x Adidas collection has now been unwrapped. gq-magazine.co.uk

Fools Gold? Nope! These Upcoming The Stone Roses x adidas Sneakers Are A Certified 10/10 - We’re looking at two heavy hitters kicking off the year, with a Manchester United curveball thrown in for good measure. thesolesupplier.co.uk

