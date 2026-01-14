German general ‘shaken’ by abuse cases in elite paratroop unit

Un recente scandalo coinvolge un'unità di paracadutisti d'élite in Germania, evidenziando problematiche di abuso, estremismo di destra e uso di sostanze. Il generale tedesco di alto livello ha espresso profonda preoccupazione, sottolineando l'importanza di affrontare con fermezza tali questioni per garantire integrità e sicurezza all’interno delle forze armate.

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s most senior general said on Wednesday he had been deeply shaken by a scandal over alleged sexual abuse, right-wing extremism and drug. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

