Exclusive-US withdrawing troops from key Middle East bases as precaution US official says
Gli Stati Uniti stanno ritirando il personale da alcune basi strategiche nel Medio Oriente, in risposta alle crescenti tensioni nella regione. Questa misura, adottata come precauzione, mira a garantire la sicurezza dei propri asset e del personale coinvolto, in un contesto di instabilità crescente. La decisione riflette l’attenzione del governo statunitense nel monitorare attentamente la situazione, adottando le misure necessarie per tutelare i propri interessi e la stabilità regionale.
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The United States is withdrawing personnel from key bases in the region as a precaution given heightened regional tensions, a U.S. official. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Exclusive: US withdrawing troops from key Middle East bases as precaution, US official says - The United States is withdrawing personnel from key bases in the region as a precaution given heightened regional tensions, a U.
