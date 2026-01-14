Britain temporarily closes embassy in Tehran

La sede dell’ambasciata britannica a Teheran è stata temporaneamente chiusa, secondo quanto comunicato dal governo. Questa decisione, adottata recentemente, evidenzia le dinamiche diplomatiche in corso tra Regno Unito e Iran. La situazione rimane in evoluzione e si attendono ulteriori aggiornamenti sulle implicazioni di questa chiusura temporanea.

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The British embassy in Tehran has been temporarily closed, the government said on Wednesday.“We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in . Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

