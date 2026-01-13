US envoy Witkoff Reza Pahlavi discussed Iran protests Axios reports

Lo scorso fine settimana, l'inviato degli Stati Uniti Steve Witkoff ha incontrato Reza Pahlavi, figlio dell'ultimo shah dell'Iran. La discussione si è concentrata sulle proteste in Iran e sulla situazione politica nel paese. Questa riunione evidenzia l'attenzione internazionale verso le attuali tensioni e le prospettive future in Iran.

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - White House envoy Steve Witkoff over the weekend met with Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah and a prominent voice in the fra.

Scoop: Trump's envoy secretly met Iran's exiled crown prince - White House envoy Steve Witkoff met secretly over the weekend with the exiled former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, to discuss the protests raging in Iran, according to a senior U.

US envoy Witkoff, Reza Pahlavi discussed Iran protests - report - regime protests that continue to rage across Iran, according to a senior US official.

La CBS riferisce che un alto funzionario iraniano ha contattato ieri gli Stati Uniti, dicendo che vogliono parlare con l'inviato statunitense Steve Witkoff e che l'Iran è disposto a parlare con lui. (Hanno capito tutti che Witkoff è il più influenzabile) x.com

