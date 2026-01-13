Il segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite, António Guterres, ha inviato una lettera a Israele, avvertendo della possibilità di deferire il paese alla Corte Internazionale di Giustizia. Questa comunicazione riguarda le azioni di Israele nei confronti dell’agenzia Onu per i rifugiati palestinesi. La nota sottolinea l’importanza di rispettare gli impegni internazionali e di mantenere il dialogo per la risoluzione delle tensioni.

By Michelle NicholsUNITED NATIONS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned Israel in a letter that he could refer the country to the Interna. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

UN chief warns he could refer Israel to world court over action against UN Palestinian refugee agency - General Antonio Guterres has warned Israel in a letter that he could refer the country to the International Court of Justice if it does not repeal laws targeting U. reuters.com