Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting says ‘help is on its way’

Il presidente Donald Trump ha invitato gli iraniani a proseguire le proteste, affermando che aiuto è in arrivo. Questa dichiarazione si inserisce nel contesto di tensioni e mobilitazioni nel paese, evidenziando l'interesse internazionale verso la situazione politica in Iran. Le parole di Trump riflettono una posizione di sostegno alle manifestazioni in corso, suscitando attenzione sulle dinamiche di questa crisi.

By Elwely Elwelly and Bo EricksonDUBAIDETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians on Tuesday to keep protesting and said help was on the way.

Trump urges Iranians to oust rulers, says 'help' on its way - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iranians should continue nationwide protests and take over the country's institutions as authorities there cracked down on mass demonstrations. citizen.digital

Trump Urges Iranians to Keep Up Protests in Face of Crackdown - President Donald Trump urged Iranians to keep up their protests against the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, telling them “help is on the way. bloomberg.com

Non sono le bombe, ma poco ci manca. Il 12 gennaio Trump ha annunciato che ogni Paese che farà affari con la Repubblica Islamica dell’Iran si vedrà imporre un dazio aggiuntivo del 25% su qualsiasi scambio commerciale con gli Stati Uniti. Una stretta che - facebook.com facebook

