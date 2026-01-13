The Brattle Group ha annunciato la promozione di sei esperti a posizione di Principal. Tra loro, figura anche Josh Figueroa, insieme a altri professionisti qualificati, riconosciuti per il loro contributo e competenza nel settore. Questa scelta rafforza l’impegno dell’azienda nel mantenere elevati standard di consulenza e professionalità, consolidando la propria presenza nel mercato.

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 PRNewswire -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce the promotion of six individuals to Principal: Josh Figueroa, Dr. Nathalie Hinchey, Farooq Javed, Dr. Zening Li, Tania Tholot, and Julia Zhu. "These six outstanding professionals reflect the firm's deep commitment to delivering exceptional service and insight to our clients," said Brattle President & Principal Torben Voetmann. "Across disciplines ranging from energy and international arbitration to technology, antitrust, and corporate finance and valuation, they bring market-leading expertise and perspective. Their promotion underscores the strength of our leadership and our continued investment in the firm's future and our people. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - The Brattle Group Promotes Six Experts to Principal

Leggi anche: Trieste Coffee Experts 2025: i grandi del caffè in scena al Savoia di Trieste

Leggi anche: WRC – Un futuro da team principal per Petter Solberg

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti informativi e social per ampliare la visione della notizia.

The Brattle Group Promotes Six Experts to Principal - The Brattle Group is pleased to announce the promotion of six individuals to Principal: Josh Figueroa, Dr. lelezard.com