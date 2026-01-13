senior russian official says greenland could vote to join russia if trump does not hurry

Un ufficiale russo ha affermato che, in assenza di un intervento rapido degli Stati Uniti, i groenlandesi potrebbero decidere di unirsi alla Russia tramite un voto popolare. La dichiarazione di Dmitry Medvedev, vicepresidente del Consiglio di sicurezza russo, solleva questioni sulla sovranità dell’isola e le dinamiche geopolitiche nell’Artico, in un contesto di crescente interesse per le risorse e le rotte strategiche della regione.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Greenlanders could vote to join Russia if U.S. President Donald Trump did not move quickl.

