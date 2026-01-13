NAACP says Trump being deceptive about history after reverse discrimination remark

L'NAACP ha commentato le recenti dichiarazioni di Donald Trump, ritenendo che siano fuorvianti riguardo alla storia e alle politiche di discriminazione inversa. La posizione del principale gruppo per i diritti civili negli Stati Uniti evidenzia come le affermazioni del presidente possano distorcere i fatti e influenzare il dibattito pubblico su tematiche di uguaglianza e diritti.

Trump says Civil Rights Act led to white people being 'very badly treated' - The issue isn’t that he is unaware of the history or lacks education–it’s that deception is the point,” NAACP President ... msn.com

Trump says 'white people were very badly treated' after Civil Rights Act: 'It was unfair' - The Civil Rights Act led to white people being “very badly treated,” President Donald Trump claimed in an interview with The New York Times. msn.com

Il modulo consente di cercare aggiornamenti e video relativi alla notizia pubblicata.