Georgians set decorative tree ablaze to usher in hope for new year

In Tezeri, Georgia, residents mark the New Year with a traditional ritual involving the lighting of a decorative tree. This practice reflects local customs and symbolizes hope for the year ahead. Outside a wooden cabin, Natia Gedenidze participates in this annual event, emphasizing community and cultural heritage. Such traditions highlight the significance of shared celebrations in maintaining regional identity and fostering optimism for the future.

TEZERI, Georgia, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Outside a wooden cabin in central Georgia, local villager Natia Gedenidze places an ornamental tree no more than one metre (3.28 ft) t. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

