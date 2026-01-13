Denmark Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance Rubio on Wednesday amid Trump’s threat

Da internazionale.it 13 gen 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Mercoledì a Copenaghen si terrà un incontro tra i ministri degli Esteri di Danimarca e Groenlandia con il vicepresidente statunitense JD Vance e il segretario di Stato Marco Rubio. La riunione si svolge in un contesto di crescente attenzione internazionale, con possibili sviluppi nelle relazioni tra le nazioni coinvolte e nuove dinamiche geopolitiche.

COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday,. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

denmark greenland foreign ministers to meet vance rubio on wednesday160amid trump8217s threat

© Internazionale.it - Denmark, Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance, Rubio on Wednesday amid Trump’s threat

Leggi anche: US lawmakers plan Denmark visit as Trump threatens Greenland takeover

Leggi anche: Analysis-Trump Greenland threat triggers search for shelter beyond gold, defence

La notizia è accompagnata da articoli, post social e contenuti correlati disponibili più avanti.

Greenland should hold talks with the US without Denmark, opposition leader says; Trump: may have to choose between Greenland and Nato. Wednesday US-Denmark meeting; Greenland and Denmark want to meet with Rubio; Meloni with European leaders disengages from Trump: 'It is only up to Denmark and Greenland to decide on their territories'.

denmark greenland foreign ministersDenmark, Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance, Rubio on Wednesday amid Trump's threat - Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt had requested a meeting after Trump recently stepped up threats to take over Greenland, an autonomous ... reuters.com

denmark greenland foreign ministersDenmark, Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance, Rubio amid Trump’s threat - The foreign ?ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet ?with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of ?State Marco Rubio ?on Wednesday, ?the Danish ... english.alarabiya.net

denmark greenland foreign ministersGerman Foreign Minister Wadephul says NATO allies must work together - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that NATO allies had to work together for security, and said Greenland and Denmark should decide the future of the island, which U. reuters.com

Top Story with Tom Llamas - Jan. 6 | NBC News NOW

Video Top Story with Tom Llamas - Jan. 6 | NBC News NOW

Sono disponibili ulteriori notizie e video informativi attraverso la ricerca dedicata.