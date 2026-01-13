Denmark Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance Rubio on Wednesday amid Trump’s threat

Mercoledì a Copenaghen si terrà un incontro tra i ministri degli Esteri di Danimarca e Groenlandia con il vicepresidente statunitense JD Vance e il segretario di Stato Marco Rubio. La riunione si svolge in un contesto di crescente attenzione internazionale, con possibili sviluppi nelle relazioni tra le nazioni coinvolte e nuove dinamiche geopolitiche.

COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday,. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - Denmark, Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance, Rubio on Wednesday amid Trump's threat

Denmark, Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance, Rubio amid Trump’s threat - The foreign ?ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet ?with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of ?State Marco Rubio ?on Wednesday, ?the Danish ... english.alarabiya.net

German Foreign Minister Wadephul says NATO allies must work together - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that NATO allies had to work together for security, and said Greenland and Denmark should decide the future of the island, which U. reuters.com

Trump Ya Sake Jaddada Aniyar Kwace asar Greenland Daga Denmark Shugaban Amurka Donald Trump ya sake jaddada aniyarsa ta ganin Amurka ta mallaki tsibirin Greenland, yana mai cewa zai cimma hakan "ko ta wane hali." Trump na kallon tsibirin - facebook.com facebook

