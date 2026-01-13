About 2,000 killed in Iran protests official says

Secondo fonti ufficiali iraniane, circa 2.000 persone sono state uccise durante le proteste nel paese, con le autorità che attribuiscono le perdite a gruppi terroristici. La situazione rimane complessa e suscita preoccupazioni a livello internazionale, evidenziando le tensioni politiche e sociali in Iran.

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Around 2,000 people were killed in Iran protests, an Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming “terrorists” for the deaths of civilians . Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

