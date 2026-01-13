About 2,000 killed in Iran protests official says

Secondo fonti ufficiali iraniane, circa 2.000 persone sono state uccise durante le proteste nel paese, con le autorità che attribuiscono le perdite a gruppi terroristici. La situazione rimane complessa e suscita preoccupazioni a livello internazionale, evidenziando le tensioni politiche e sociali in Iran.

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Around 2,000 people were killed in Iran protests, an Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming “terrorists” for the deaths of civilians . Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Iran Crackdown Turns Deadly: at Least 2,000 Killed in Two Weeks; Sangue sulle proteste in Iran. 'Sparatorie di massa, almeno 2 mila morti'; Khamenei 'shuts down' internet, arrests 2,000. Shah calls on Trump; Reza Pahlavi, the exiled prince at the centre of the ambiguities of Iran's future.

