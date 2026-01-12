Trump says he and US military weighing ‘strong options’ on Iran

Il presidente Donald Trump ha dichiarato di valutare diverse risposte alle crescenti tensioni in Iran, tra cui anche opzioni militari. La situazione nel paese ha suscitato preoccupazioni a livello internazionale, con le autorità statunitensi che monitorano attentamente gli sviluppi. In questo contesto, le decisioni strategiche saranno fondamentali per la stabilità regionale e le relazioni diplomatiche.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is weighing a range of responses to escalating unrest in Iran, including possible military options, as massive protests continue to roil the country.

