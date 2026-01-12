Trump says countries doing business with Iran face 25% tariff
Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha annunciato che le nazioni che intrattengono rapporti commerciali con l’Iran saranno soggette a una tariffa del 25%. Questa misura mira a esercitare pressione sull’Iran e a influenzare le relazioni internazionali, con possibili ripercussioni sul commercio globale. La decisione riflette la posizione degli Stati Uniti in materia di politica estera e sanzioni economiche.
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country that does business with Iran will be subjected to a tariff rate of 25% on any b. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
