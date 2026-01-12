Dal gennaio 2017, sotto l'amministrazione Trump, il Dipartimento di Stato ha revocato oltre 100.000 visti. Questa decisione ha avuto un impatto significativo sulle possibilità di ingresso negli Stati Uniti per numerosi cittadini stranieri. Di seguito, un'analisi delle motivazioni e delle conseguenze di queste revoche, con particolare attenzione agli aspetti diplomatici e alle implicazioni per i viaggi internazionali.

By Daphne PsaledakisWASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since President Donald Trump took offic. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Leggi anche: Trump administration says it is creating new DOJ division to tackle fraud

Leggi anche: Exclusive-Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme.

Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas, State Department says - State Department said on Monday it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since President Donald Trump took office last year, setting what it said was a new record as his administration pursues ... msn.com