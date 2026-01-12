Il museo del Louvre a Parigi sarà chiuso lunedì a causa di uno sciopero del personale. La protesta, che si è ripetuta nelle ultime settimane, riguarda le condizioni di lavoro e altre questioni interne. La chiusura temporanea è una conseguenza delle recenti agitazioni, che hanno coinvolto il settore culturale e turistico della città. Restano da attendere aggiornamenti sulle possibili ripercussioni e sulla riapertura del museo.

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Paris’ Louvre museum will be closed on Monday due to a strike protest from staff, who have gone strike several times during the past weeks over . Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Paris’ Louvre museum closed on Monday due to strike

Leggi anche: Incredibile, ma vero: uno dei presunti ladri del Louvre arrestato mentre andava a vedere il Paris Fc

Leggi anche: Due arresti per il colpo grosso al Louvre: chi sono i due fermati, stavano per volare in Algeria

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme.

France's Louvre museum closed as workers begin rolling strike

Paris> Louvre - The sumptuous 'Salon Theater' in the Napoleon III's Apartments in the Louvre Palace. On the walls the famous portraits of Empress Eugenie and French Emperor (on the back of the Image). >>> Wikipedia link in comment - Le somptueux ' - facebook.com facebook