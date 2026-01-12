Paris’ Louvre museum closed on Monday due to strike

Da internazionale.it 12 gen 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il museo del Louvre a Parigi sarà chiuso lunedì a causa di uno sciopero del personale. La protesta, che si è ripetuta nelle ultime settimane, riguarda le condizioni di lavoro e altre questioni interne. La chiusura temporanea è una conseguenza delle recenti agitazioni, che hanno coinvolto il settore culturale e turistico della città. Restano da attendere aggiornamenti sulle possibili ripercussioni e sulla riapertura del museo.

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Paris’ Louvre museum will be closed on Monday due to a strike protest from staff, who have gone strike several times during the past weeks over . Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

paris8217 louvre museum closed on monday due to strike

© Internazionale.it - Paris’ Louvre museum closed on Monday due to strike

Leggi anche: Incredibile, ma vero: uno dei presunti ladri del Louvre arrestato mentre andava a vedere il Paris Fc

Leggi anche: Due arresti per il colpo grosso al Louvre: chi sono i due fermati, stavano per volare in Algeria

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme.

France's Louvre museum closed as workers begin rolling strike

Video France's Louvre museum closed as workers begin rolling strike

Qui puoi trovare altre notizie e contenuti video legati all’argomento della pagina.