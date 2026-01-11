Sweden to invest $1.6 billion in air defence systems

La Svezia ha annunciato un investimento di circa 1,6 miliardi di dollari in sistemi di difesa aerea. L’obiettivo principale è garantire la sicurezza dei civili e delle infrastrutture civili, rafforzando le capacità di difesa nazionale. Questa decisione riflette l’importanza di tutelare la popolazione e di mantenere la stabilità nel contesto internazionale. L’investimento avrà un impatto significativo sulla strategia di sicurezza del paese nei prossimi anni.

SALEN, Sweden, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sweden will spend 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) on air defence aimed at primarily protecting civilians and civilian infrastru. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

