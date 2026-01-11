Some US senators skeptical about military options for Iran
Alcuni senatori statunitensi, appartenenti a entrambi gli schieramenti, hanno espresso dubbi sull’opportunità di ricorrere a interventi militari contro l’Iran. La questione rimane al centro del dibattito politico, mentre si cerca di valutare le strategie più efficaci per affrontare le tensioni nella regione e le sfide legate alla sicurezza internazionale.
By Matt TracyJan 11 (Reuters) - Some U.S. lawmakers in both major parties on Sunday questioned whether military action against Iran is the best approach for the United St. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Leggi anche: Trump briefing on Iran options planned for Tuesday, WSJ reports
Leggi anche: Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Some US senators skeptical about military options for Iran - lawmakers in both major parties on Sunday questioned whether military action against Iran is the best approach for the United States as Iranian authorities face growing turmoil. msn.com
250 Years of American History in 60 Minutes
More than 48 hours after the U.S. military launched strikes in Venezuela and captured the country's now-deposed leader, some Hoosiers are still stranded abroad. - facebook.com facebook
La sezione di ricerca permette di esplorare articoli e video collegati alla news.