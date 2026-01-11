some us senators skeptical about military options for iran

Alcuni senatori statunitensi, appartenenti a entrambi gli schieramenti, hanno espresso dubbi sull’opportunità di ricorrere a interventi militari contro l’Iran. La questione rimane al centro del dibattito politico, mentre si cerca di valutare le strategie più efficaci per affrontare le tensioni nella regione e le sfide legate alla sicurezza internazionale.

By Matt TracyJan 11 (Reuters) - Some U.S. lawmakers in both major parties on Sunday questioned whether military action against Iran is the best approach for the United St. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

