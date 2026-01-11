Some US senators skeptical about military options for Iran

Alcuni senatori statunitensi, appartenenti a entrambi gli schieramenti, hanno espresso dubbi sull’opportunità di ricorrere a interventi militari contro l’Iran. La questione rimane al centro del dibattito politico, mentre si cerca di valutare le strategie più efficaci per affrontare le tensioni nella regione e le sfide legate alla sicurezza internazionale.

