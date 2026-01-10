WWE | Drew McIntyre è il nuovo campione del mondo Cody Rhodes sconfitto a Berlino!

Drew McIntyre ha conquistato il titolo mondiale WWE a Berlino, sconfiggendo Cody Rhodes nell’ultimo incontro del 3 Stages of Hell nel main event di SmackDown. La vittoria segna un importante momento nella carriera del wrestler scozzese, che ora si aggiudica il prestigioso titolo mondiale. La serata ha riservato una sorpresa per gli appassionati, confermando l’imprevedibilità e la tensione tipiche degli eventi WWE.

Clamoroso a Berlino! Drew McIntyre è il nuovo campione WWE. Il wrestler scozzese ha sconfitto Cody Rhodes nell'ultimo dei 3 match previsti dal 3 Stages of Hell in programma nel main event di SmackDown di questa sera. Decisivo nell'ultimo match è stato l'intervento di Jacob Fatu. Il wrestler samoano è tornato incappucciato con una felpa nera impedendo inizialmente a Drew McIntyre di lasciare la gabbia dalla porta, ma dopo aver colpito lo scozzese ha aggredito anche Cody Rhodes, consentendo allo sfidante di uscire indisturbato dalla struttura d'acciaio. Stage 1: Drew McIntyre pareggia i conti con un colpo basso.

