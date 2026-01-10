Number of prisoners released in Venezuela rises to 18 rights groups say
Secondo le associazioni per i diritti umani, il numero di detenuti rilasciati in Venezuela è salito a 18. Questa informazione riflette un possibile passo verso miglioramenti nelle condizioni carcerarie e nelle politiche di rilascio nel paese. Le notizie sulla situazione carceraria venezuelana continuano a essere monitorate da organizzazioni internazionali, che ne valutano l’impatto sui diritti umani e lo sviluppo sociale.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The number of prisoners released in Venezuela has risen to 18, human rights groups said on Saturday morning.Nine released prisoners had be. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Number of prisoners released in Venezuela rises to 18, rights groups say - The number ?of prisoners released ?in Venezuela has risen to ?18, human rights groups said on Saturday morning. yahoo.com
Venezuela to free large number of prisoners, parliament speaker says - Venezuela will release a large number of prisoners as a "peace" gesture, the president of the National Assembly said on Thursday. yahoo.com
Venezuela says it is releasing an 'important number' of political prisoners - The government said it was a "unilateral gesture" to maintain peace; families of those imprisoned have been calling for their release. msn.com
