number of prisoners released in venezuela rises to 18 rights groups say

Secondo le associazioni per i diritti umani, il numero di detenuti rilasciati in Venezuela è salito a 18. Questa informazione riflette un possibile passo verso miglioramenti nelle condizioni carcerarie e nelle politiche di rilascio nel paese. Le notizie sulla situazione carceraria venezuelana continuano a essere monitorate da organizzazioni internazionali, che ne valutano l’impatto sui diritti umani e lo sviluppo sociale.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The number of prisoners released in Venezuela has risen to 18, human rights groups said on Saturday morning.Nine released prisoners had be. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

