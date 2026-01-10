Nobel Institute says Peace Prize cannot be transferred after Machado suggestion

Il Nobel Institute ha chiarito che il Premio Nobel per la Pace non può essere trasferito, condiviso o revocato, in risposta alla proposta di Machado. Questa precisazione sottolinea la natura definitiva e inalienabile di questo riconoscimento, confermando che il premio viene assegnato a un singolo individuo o organizzazione e rimane di loro proprietà senza possibilità di modifiche successive.

By Jarrett RenshawPALM BEACH, Florida, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Nobel Institute said the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred, shared, or revoked, following re. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it Leggi anche: Trump premiato con il "Fifa Peace Prize" Leggi anche: Trump premiato con il primo "Fifa Peace Prize" Più sotto sono elencati articoli, fonti esterne e post social collegati alla news. Nobel Institute says Peace Prize cannot be transferred after Machado suggestion - The Norwegian Nobel Institute said the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred, shared, or revoked, following remarks by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado suggesting she might give her ... reuters.com

Machado Offered Trump Her Nobel, but Prize Institute Says It’s Not Allowed - After María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition leader, offered her Nobel Peace Prize to President Trump, the Norwegian Nobel Institute said it cannot be “transferred to others. nytimes.com

Nobel Institute: Trump can’t just take Machado’s Peace Prize - But the Nobel Institute warned that won’t make him a real winner. msn.com

Seven Nobel Laureates. Two Thought-Provoking Dialogues. One Fellowship of Ideas That Will Shape the Future. On January 12, 2026 (Monday), The University of Hong Kong presents the Nobel Heroes Forum: Shaping Science and Future—a prestigious - facebook.com facebook

La sezione di ricerca permette di esplorare articoli e video collegati alla news.