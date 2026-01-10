LIVE Biathlon Inseguimento Oberhof 2026 in DIRETTA | inizia la gara Giacomel sogna la doppietta ed il pettorale giallo

Segui in tempo reale l'inseguimento femminile di biathlon a Oberhof 2026. La gara è appena iniziata e Giacomel punta alla doppietta, ambendo anche al pettorale giallo. Rimani aggiornato sugli sviluppi della competizione cliccando sul link per la diretta live.

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELL’INSEGUIMENTO FEMMINILE DI BIATHLON DALLE 14.25 12.00 Si parte! Inizia l’individuale maschile di Oberhof con la partenza di Tommaso Giacomel. 11.59 Questa la start list: 1 GIACOMEL Tommaso ITA 0:00 2 NAWRATH Philipp GER 0:13 3 DALE-SKJEVDAL Johannes NOR 0:25 4 SAMUELSSON Sebastian SWE 0:31 5 ULDAL Martin NOR 0:31 6 PERROT Eric FRA 0:33 7 HORN Philipp GER DNS 8 NELIN Jesper SWE 0:44 9 HOFER Lukas ITA 0:44 10 WRIGHT Campbell USA 0:51 11 FILLON MAILLET Quentin FRA 0:55 12 ZOBEL David GER 1:00 13 b FREY Isak Leknes NOR 1:05 14 PONSILUOMA Martin SWE 1:06 15 MANDZYN Vitalii UKR 1:14 16 FRATZSCHER Lucas GER 1:24 17 LANGER Thierry BEL 1:27 18 KRCMAR Michal CZE 1:27 19 ASPENES Sverre Dahlen NOR 1:27 20 NEVLAND Martin NOR 1:29 21 STALDER Sebastian SUI 1:30 22 SEPPALA Tero FIN 1:32 23 LOMBARDOT Oscar FRA 1:36 24 BRAUNHOFER Patrick ITA 1:39 25 BRANDT Viktor SWE 1:40 26 HARTWEG Niklas SUI 1:41 27 CLAUDE Fabien FRA 1:42 28 VIDMAR Anton SLO 1:43 29 INVENIUS Otto FIN 1:44 30 GUNKA Jan POL 1:47 31 BORGULA Jakub SVK 1:55 32 BIRKENTALS Renars LAT 1:56 33 MIKYSKA Tomas CZE 1:57 34 PLANKO Lovro SLO 1:57 35 COLTEA George ROU 1:58 36 BIONAZ Didier ITA 1:59 37 BADACZ Konrad POL 2:05 38 KLEMETTINEN Jimi FIN 2:07 39 HORNIG Vitezslav CZE 2:07 40 STEFANSSON Malte SWE 2:07 41 PIDRUCHNYI Dmytro UKR 2:08 42 RASTORGUJEVS Andrejs LAT 2:08 43 BORKOVSKYI Bohdan UKR 2:09 44 REPNIK Matic SLO 2:10 45 TSYMBAL Bogdan UKR DNS 46 STRELOW Justus GER 2:13 47 CONNELLY Zachary CAN 2:13 48 TODEV Blagoy BUL 2:14 49 GALICA Grzegorz POL 2:15 50 HARJULA Tuomas FIN 2:16 51 MARECEK Jonas CZE 2:16 52 SCHOMMER Paul USA DNS 53 DOVZAN Miha SLO 2:21 54 DANUSER Dajan SUI DNS 55 MATKO Martin SVK 2:23 56 HIIDENSALO Olli FIN 2:24 57 VASILEV Konstantin BUL 2:24 58 SIIMER Kristo EST 2:25 59 BURKHALTER Joscha SUI 2:27 60 KUEHN Johannes GER 2:28 11. 🔗 Leggi su Oasport.it

