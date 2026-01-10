Egypt announces results of last seats in parliament vote that gave Sisi strong majority
L’autorità elettorale egiziana ha annunciato i risultati delle ultime 49 sedie del parlamento, completando così il processo elettorale iniziato oltre tre mesi fa. Questa consultazione ha portato a una maggioranza significativa per il governo, rafforzando la posizione del presidente Sisi. I dati definitivi evidenziano le dinamiche politiche recenti e il quadro istituzionale attuale del paese.
Jan 10 - Egypt’s National Elections Authority declared the results on Saturday of the last 49 seats in a parliamentary election that began more than three months ago and . Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Egypt announces results of last seats in parliament vote that gave Sisi strong majority - Egypt’s National Elections Authority declared the results on Saturday of the last 49 seats in a parliamentary election that began more than three months ago and gave President Abdel Fattah al- msn.com
Qena seat flips after overseas ballots as NEA announces runoff results - Egypt’s National Elections Authority (NEA) announced on Sunday the official results of last week’s runoff elections in 19 constituencies, confirming a change in the outcome of one seat in Qena ... english.ahram.org.eg
