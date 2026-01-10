Il Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato un rafforzamento delle verifiche sulle transazioni internazionali di denaro. Tuttavia, si sottolinea che tali controlli non devono ostacolare chi può dimostrare l’origine lecita dei fondi. L’obiettivo è garantire la trasparenza e prevenire attività illecite, senza penalizzare gli utenti che rispettano le normative vigenti.

By David LawderSAVAGE, Minnesota, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department’s plan to increase scrutiny of overseas transfers of money should not harm people who can. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Bessent says overseas money transfers are fine if people can prove origin of funds

Leggi anche: Comunicato Stampa: Temu nominata migliore E-Commerce ai People's Money Awards

Leggi anche: Bahamas, l'ambasciatrice di People to People, programma di ospitalità che compie 50 anni, spiega: "Come andare a colazione (gratis) a casa dei Bahamensi"

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme.

Bessent says overseas money transfers are fine if people can prove origin of funds.

Bessent says overseas money transfers are fine if people can prove origin of funds - Treasury Department's plan to increase scrutiny of overseas transfers of money should not harm people who can prove the funds did not come from social service payments, U. msn.com