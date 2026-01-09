US border agent shoots and wounds two people in Portland

Un agente dell'immigrazione negli Stati Uniti ha sparato e ferito due persone a Portland, Oregon, secondo quanto riferito dalle autorità. L'incidente è avvenuto giovedì, senza ulteriori dettagli sulle circostanze. La polizia sta conducendo le indagini per chiarire quanto accaduto.

By Kanishka Singh, Jasper Ward and Brad BrooksJan 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. immigration agent shot and wounded a man and a woman in Portland, Oregon, authorities said on Thurs. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

