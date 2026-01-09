US border agent shoots and wounds two people in Portland

Un agente dell'immigrazione negli Stati Uniti ha sparato e ferito due persone a Portland, Oregon, secondo quanto riferito dalle autorità. L'incidente è avvenuto giovedì, senza ulteriori dettagli sulle circostanze. La polizia sta conducendo le indagini per chiarire quanto accaduto.

US border agent shoots and wounds two people in Portland, police say - US Border Patrol agents were conducting a vehicle stop in Portland when the driver "weaponised" the vehicle before an officer "fired a defensive shot", according to the Department of Homeland Security ... abc.net.au

