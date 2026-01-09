Trump says US needs to own Greenland to deter Russia China

Il presidente Donald Trump ha affermato che gli Stati Uniti dovrebbero prendere il controllo di Greenland per evitare che Russia o Cina possano occuparla in futuro. Questa dichiarazione evidenzia l'importanza strategica della regione e le preoccupazioni di sicurezza legate alle potenze mondiali. La questione riflette l'interesse degli Stati Uniti nel mantenere una presenza significativa in aree di rilevanza geopolitica.

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future.Trump. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - Trump says US needs to own Greenland to deter Russia, China Leggi anche: Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but ‘it’s up to’ Xi Leggi anche: Can the US put a price tag on Greenland? Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme. Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT reports; Trump: Russia and China would not respect NATO if we Americans were not there; Trump Wants Greenland: Here's How Much It Would Cost the US to Buy It; Trump Says U.S. in Control of Venezuela After Maduro’s Capture. Trump says US needs to own Greenland to deter Russia, China - needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future. yahoo.com

Trump says US will decide which oil companies can operate in Venezuela - Heads of Exxon, Chevron, Halliburton, Shell and others are expected to hear the president's pitch for investing in Venezuela as the US plans to "run" the South American country. msn.com

Trump says US needs Greenland 'for defense' following strikes on Venezuela - US President Donald Trump on Sunday stressed that the United States needs Greenland "for defense," claiming that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to US intervention, ... chinadaily.com.cn

Trump Risks War With NATO Over Greenland? US Wants to Buy Arctic Land to Deter Russia, China |4k

Anche peggio di quanto si potesse immaginare. Trump Says U.S. Will Run Venezuela Until a ‘Proper’ Transition Can Take Place x.com

“Mangiate cibo vero”. Così l'amministrazione Trump presentano le nuove linee guida alimentari degli Usa. Il messaggio suona bene: meno ultra-processati, meno zuccheri, più alimenti semplici. Ma dietro lo slogan c’è una scelta allarmante, ovvero più carne, p - facebook.com facebook

È possibile cercare altre notizie e contenuti video collegati allo stesso argomento trattato.