Jeju Air crash victims could have all survived without concrete barrier lawmaker says

Un rapporto governativo sudcoreano suggerisce che le vittime dell’incidente aereo di Jeju Air, avvenuto nel dicembre 2024 e costato la vita a 179 persone, avrebbero potuto essere salvate senza la presenza di barriere di cemento. Questo studio analizza le cause e le circostanze dell’incidente, offrendo spunti per future misure di sicurezza e prevenzione. La notizia evidenzia l’importanza di valutare attentamente le infrastrutture aeroportuali per migliorare la sicurezza dei passeggeri.

By Kyu-seok ShimSEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A South Korean government-commissioned report found the Jeju Air plane crash in December 2024 that killed 179 people might not ha.

Korea's Jeju plane crash victims would have lived: report - Police forensics personnel and National Bureau of Investigation officials are seen by a wall as they work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737- ucanews.com

South Korea plane crash victims would have lived but for runway barrier: Simulation - commissioned simulation concluded that all passengers would have survived with only minor injuries. channelnewsasia.com

Families of Jeju Air Crash Victims Demand Accountability One Year On?TaiwanPlus News

