Cheltenham-Leicester FA Cup 10-01-2026 ore 13 | 15 | formazioni quote pronostici

Analizziamo la sfida tra Cheltenham e Leicester, valida per la FA Cup del 10 gennaio 2026 alle 13:15. Una partita interessante perché la squadra di categoria inferiore, il Cheltenham, potrebbe mettere in difficoltà il club di Premier League, Leicester. Scopri formazioni, quote e pronostici per questa gara e approfondisci le possibilità di una sorpresa nel torneo più antico del calcio inglese. InfoBetting offre analisi e aggiornamenti su scommesse e pronostici sportivi.

Con tanti club importanti impegnati in FA CUP nel fine settimana perché andare ad analizzare proprio la sfida tra Cheltenham e Leicester? Il motivo è che sembra proprio una di quelle partite dove la squadra di categoria inferiore, la League Two nel caso the Robins, ha delle carte da giocare contro un club che non .

What channel is Cheltenham v Leicester City FA Cup match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time - Check out how to watch Cheltenham v Leicester City in the FA Cup, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick- radiotimes.com

Cheltenham Town v Leicester City - Follow live text commentary, score updates and match stats from Cheltenham Town vs Leicester City in the FA Cup ... bbc.com

