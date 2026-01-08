Player of The Month Serie A i candidati di dicembre | c’è Lautaro

Per il riconoscimento Player of the Month di dicembre in Serie A, sei calciatori sono in corsa, tra cui Lautaro Martinez. La selezione si basa sulle prestazioni più significative del mese, offrendo un quadro obiettivo delle eccellenze in campo. La candidatura di Martinez conferma la sua importanza nel campionato italiano, sottolineando il suo ruolo chiave e le sue prestazioni di rilievo nel mese di dicembre.

Player of The Month. Lautaro Martinez è tra i sei candidati per l’ EA SPORTS FC Player Of The Month di dicembre. L’attaccante dell’ Inter si trova a competere con Rasmus Hojlund del Napoli, Christian Pulisic del Milan, Gianluca Scamacca dell’ Atalanta, Nikola Vlasic del Torino e Kenan Yildiz della Juventus. Le candidature sono state determinate grazie alle analisi avanzate di Kama Sport, basate sui dati tracking raccolti tramite il sistema Hawk-Eye. Questo sistema di rating non si limita ai semplici numeri e agli eventi tecnici, ma include anche i dati posizionali dei giocatori. Grazie a ciò, è possibile valutare elementi fondamentali come il movimento senza palla, le scelte tattiche e il contributo complessivo all’efficienza tecnica e fisica della squadra. 🔗 Leggi su Ilnerazzurro.it Leggi anche: Serie A, inizia la corsa per il Player of the Month di ottobre: Calhanoglu tra i sei candidati Leggi anche: Anguissa è il Player of the Month di Ottobre Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme. Hugo Ekitike vince il premio LFC Player of the Month per dicembre; Gianluca Drufovka è il Player of the Month Bar Eden – Dicembre; Inter, i tifosi hanno scelto il Betsson Player of the Month di dicembre: ecco chi è; POTM Lete di Dicembre: al via le votazioni!. ICC Player of the Month nominees for December revealed - rounder Justin Greaves of the West Indies are in line for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for December ... icc-cricket.com

ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for December revealed - The Men’s Player of the Month shortlist features three standout performers making significant contributions with bat and ball during a busy month of cricket. icc-cricket.com

ICC player of the month: Shafali Verma named, no Indian shortlisted for men's award - Young opener Shafali Verma is the only Indian cricketer nominated by the ICC for the Women's Player of the Month award for December 2025, with no Indian representation among the men's nominees. msn.com

PLAYER OF THE MONTH – DICEMBRE È Gianluca Drufovka il Player of the Month Bar Eden di dicembre per Calcio Flash Ponente. L’attaccante del Camporosso Under 14 Provinciale chiude il 2025 in modo straordinario: 15 gol in 3 partite (4 vs Vallecro - facebook.com facebook

#Inter, #Lautaro 'Player of the Month' di dicembre: il Toro incoronato anche dai tifosi x.com

È possibile cercare altre notizie e contenuti video collegati allo stesso argomento trattato.