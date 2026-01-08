Exclusive-Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US

Le autorità statunitensi stanno valutando l’ipotesi di offrire pagamenti singoli ai cittadini di Groenlandia, nel tentativo di influenzarli a considerare una separazione dalla Danimarca. Questa strategia fa parte di un approfondito esame delle opzioni per rafforzare i rapporti tra gli Stati Uniti e la regione, senza però ancora essere stata ufficialmente confermata o attuata.

By Gram SlatteryJan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. officials have discussed sending lump sum payments to Greenlanders as part of a bid to convince them to secede from Denmark and pot. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - Exclusive-Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US Leggi anche: onenightmfw sabato 27 world join center Leggi anche: Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono La notizia è accompagnata da articoli, post social e contenuti correlati disponibili più avanti. Exclusive: Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US - officials have discussed sending lump sum payments to Greenlanders as part of a bid to convince them to secede from Denmark and potentially join the United States, according to four sources ... msn.com

Trump administration mulls social media checks on foreign visitors - The Trump administration is considering requiring overseas arrivals, including from Singapore, to turn in five years of their social ... channelnewsasia.com

Trump administration’s plan to shrink vaccine schedule sends health sector scrambling - Daniel Payne reports on how the health industry and Washington influence and impact each other. statnews.com

Rubio dice che Trump intende acquistare la Groenlandia e minimizza l'azione militare @ROBZIK x.com

https://www.milanofinanza.it/news/zampolli-l-ambasciatore-amico-di-trump-che-porta-affari-all-america-202601051948516940 - facebook.com facebook

Il modulo consente di cercare aggiornamenti e video relativi alla notizia pubblicata.