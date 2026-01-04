Lunedì 5 gennaio 2026 alle 21:00 si disputa Leicester-West Bromwich, partita valida per il campionato inglese. Nonostante le temperature rigide e le difficoltà climatiche, l'incontro è confermato. In questa guida troverai le formazioni previste, le quote e i pronostici per analizzare al meglio la sfida tra le due squadre. Un approfondimento utile per chi desidera seguire il match con informazioni chiare e puntuali.

Nonostante l’ondata di gelo che investito il Regno Unito in questi giorni, con temperature sotto lo zero e molti match rinviati, sembra che la sfida tra Leicester e West Bromwich si dovrebbe giocare anche se in condizioni climatiche non certo confortevoli. Il Met Office ha emesso allerte meteo per l’intera Scozia e per l’Inghilterra orientale e occidentale, . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

Leicester-West Bromwich (lunedì 05 gennaio 2026 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Leggi anche: West Bromwich-Sheffield United (venerdì 12 dicembre 2025 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

