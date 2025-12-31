Martedì 1 gennaio 2026 alle ore 18:30 si affrontano Sheffield United e Leicester, due squadre reduci da recenti risultati positivi. Dopo le vittorie contro Stoke City e Derby County, entrambe cercano continuità in questa sfida valida per il campionato. Di seguito, analisi delle formazioni, quote e pronostici per un confronto che potrebbe influenzare la classifica.

Sheffield United e Leicester avevano pianto nel Boxing Day ma sono tornati a sorridere nell’ultimo match giocato nel 2025 dopo le vittorie ottenute rispettivamente contro lo Stoke City in trasferta e il Derby County al King Power Stadium. Le Blades hanno mostrato segnali confortanti sin dall’arrivo di Chris Wilder, a metà settembre dopo il disastroso inizio . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

© Infobetting.com - Sheffield United-Leicester (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Leggi anche: Sheffield United-Leicester (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Leggi anche: Liverpool-Leeds (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici

La notizia è accompagnata da articoli, post social e contenuti correlati disponibili più avanti.

Sheffield United-Leicester giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 18 | 30 | formazioni quote pronostici.

"It's my goal!' - Callum O'Hare reveals plan to claim second Sheffield United goal vs Leicester - Callum O’Hare insists Sheffield United’s second goal in their 3- thestar.co.uk

Pick of the stats: Leicester City v Sheffield United - Both Leicester City and Sheffield United will be vying for a much needed ascent up the table when they meet at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (12:30 GMT) Not many would have expected the two teams ... msn.com

Un Boxing Day che fa sorridere il Wrexham: torna al successo in Championship dopo un lungo periodo, battendo con uno spettacolare 5-3 lo Sheffield United https://www.ukcalcio.com/2025/12/championship-il-wrexham-torna-a-vincere-con-un-spettacolare-5- - facebook.com facebook