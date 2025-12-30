Western Sydney-Macarthur FC giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 09 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Da infobetting.com 30 dic 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il match tra Western Sydney e Macarthur FC si disputa giovedì 1 gennaio 2026 alle ore 09:00, nel contesto dell’undicesimo turno di A-League australiana. In questa occasione, le formazioni si affrontano in una sfida che apre il nuovo anno calcistico. Di seguito, sono presentate le probabili formazioni, le quote e i pronostici per analizzare al meglio l’incontro.

Undicesimo turno di A-League australiana che vede i Western Sydney inaugurare il 2026 con la sfida interna contro il Macarthur FC.  Gli Wanderers di Stajcic sono attualmente penultimi nella lega con 5 sconfitte in 10 gare e appena 2 vittorie nelle ultime 12 gare ufficiali. Nessun segnale di ripresa rispetto alle passate stagioni per una squadra che ancora si affida al 35enne Barbarousses come sua prima . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

western sydney macarthur fc gioved236 01 gennaio 2026 ore 09 00 formazioni quote pronostici

© Infobetting.com - Western Sydney-Macarthur FC (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 09:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Leggi anche: Western Sydney-Macarthur FC (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 09:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Leggi anche: Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da più fonti e piattaforme.

Western Sydney-Macarthur FC (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 09:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici; Western Sydney-Macarthur FC giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 09 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici; Melbourne City-Perth Glory domenica 28 dicembre 2025 ore 09 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici; Manchester United-Newcastle (venerdì 26 dicembre 2025 ore 21:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici.....

western sydney macarthur fcA-League Match Preview: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC – 1/1/2026 - Western Sydney Wanderers have won three matches, Macarthur FC two, with one draw. dailystar.com.lb

Tag Archives: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC betting tips - The Wanderers have won two of their last five, while Macarthur arrive with three wins from five. dailystar.com.lb

Macarthur v Western Sydney Wanderers - The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. bbc.co.uk

È possibile cercare altre notizie e contenuti video collegati allo stesso argomento trattato.