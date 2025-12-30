Western Sydney-Macarthur FC giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 09 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Il match tra Western Sydney e Macarthur FC si disputa giovedì 1 gennaio 2026 alle ore 09:00, nel contesto dell’undicesimo turno di A-League australiana. In questa occasione, le formazioni si affrontano in una sfida che apre il nuovo anno calcistico. Di seguito, sono presentate le probabili formazioni, le quote e i pronostici per analizzare al meglio l’incontro.

Undicesimo turno di A-League australiana che vede i Western Sydney inaugurare il 2026 con la sfida interna contro il Macarthur FC. Gli Wanderers di Stajcic sono attualmente penultimi nella lega con 5 sconfitte in 10 gare e appena 2 vittorie nelle ultime 12 gare ufficiali. Nessun segnale di ripresa rispetto alle passate stagioni per una squadra che ancora si affida al 35enne Barbarousses come sua prima .

