L'incontro informale dei funzionari senior dell'APEC a Shenzhen, in Cina, ha sottolineato l'importanza della regione nel contesto dello sviluppo economico globale. La conferma di Shenzhen come sede dell'evento del 2026 evidenzia il ruolo crescente della Cina nel dialogo internazionale e nelle iniziative di cooperazione economica nella regione Asia-Pacifico. Questi incontri rappresentano un'opportunità per approfondire le strategie di crescita condivisa e di sostenibilità a livello globale.

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2025 PRNewswire -- News report from South: Shenzhen recently hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Informal Senior Officials' Meeting and has been confirmed as the venue for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Singapore's former ambassador to the United Nations, Kishore Mahbubani — who attended the first APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 1993 — recently returned to the city. He approached Shenzhen, which he has described as "the fastest-developing city in world history," with analytical curiosity. "When APEC leaders come here, they will be very impressed," Mahbubani said. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Inside China | Kishore Mahbubani: APEC meeting in Shenzhen could inspire global development

