Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici

L'inizio del 2026 si apre con una sfida di A-League tra Auckland FC, attualmente in vetta alla classifica, e il Newcastle Jets. L'incontro si disputerà giovedì 1 gennaio 2026 alle ore 05:00. In questa occasione verranno fornite le formazioni ufficiali, le quote e i pronostici, offrendo un quadro completo sulla prima partita dell'anno nel campionato australiano.

Prima gara del 2026 e si gioca in A-League australiana con la capolista Auckland FC che affronta il Newcastle Jets. I Black Knights sono arrivati in grande stile in questa lega e anche quest'anno guardano tutti dall'alto in regular season con 6 vittorie e un solo KO sinora. Sono arrivate 3 vittorie consecutive, con lo scontro diretto contro il Sydney da recuperare.

'It has to be': Auckland FC target revenge after bizarre home loss to Newcastle Jets - Revenge is on the mind of Auckland FC, and they are not afraid to spell it out ahead of Thursday’s game against the Newcastle Jets. newstalkzb.co.nz

Auckland FC goalkeeper Michael Woud is on guard for the Newcastle Jets attack ahead of this afternoon's New Year's Day A-League clash in Auckland - The Black Knights are top of the table, while the Jets are in ninth. home.nzcity.co.nz

