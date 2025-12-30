Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Il match tra Auckland FC e Newcastle Jets, in programma giovedì 1 gennaio 2026 alle ore 05:00, apre il calendario 2026 dell'A-League australiana. La partita vede la capolista Auckland FC sfidare il Newcastle Jets in un confronto che può influenzare la classifica. Di seguito, analisi delle formazioni, quote e pronostici per un incontro di inizio anno nel massimo torneo australiano.

Prima gara del 2026 e si gioca in A-League australiana con la capolista Auckland FC che affronta il Newcastle Jets. I Black Knights sono arrivati in grande stile in questa lega e anche quest’anno guardano tutti dall’alto in regular season con 6 vittorie e un solo KO sinora. Sono arrivate 3 vittorie consecutive, con lo scontro diretto contro il Sydney da recuperare. . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Leggi anche: Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Leggi anche: Western Sydney-Macarthur FC (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 09:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Di seguito sono raccolti articoli, fonti e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata. Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici; Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici; Auckland FC Avvia il 2026 con Scontro Epico; Pronostici di oggi 1 gennaio: Capodanno con il calcio inglese. Auckland FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips: 1/1/2026 - Auckland FC and Newcastle United Jets last met in November 2025 in the A- dailystar.com.lb

Auckland FC goalkeeper Michael Woud is on guard for the Newcastle Jets attack ahead of this afternoon's New Year's Day A-League clash in Auckland - The Black Knights are top of the table, while the Jets are in ninth. home.nzcity.co.nz

'It has to be': Auckland FC target revenge after bizarre home loss to Newcastle Jets - Revenge is on the mind of Auckland FC, and they are not afraid to spell it out ahead of Thursday’s game against the Newcastle Jets. newstalkzb.co.nz

Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets (giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici ift.tt/Wyu946t #scommesse #pronostici x.com

Qui puoi trovare altre notizie e contenuti video legati all’argomento della pagina.