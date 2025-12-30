Auckland FC-Newcastle Jets giovedì 01 gennaio 2026 ore 05 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Il match tra Auckland FC e Newcastle Jets, in programma giovedì 1 gennaio 2026 alle ore 05:00, apre il calendario 2026 dell'A-League australiana. La partita vede la capolista Auckland FC sfidare il Newcastle Jets in un confronto che può influenzare la classifica. Di seguito, analisi delle formazioni, quote e pronostici per un incontro di inizio anno nel massimo torneo australiano.

Prima gara del 2026 e si gioca in A-League australiana con la capolista Auckland FC che affronta il Newcastle Jets.  I Black Knights sono arrivati in grande stile in questa lega e anche quest’anno guardano tutti dall’alto in regular season con 6 vittorie e un solo KO sinora. Sono arrivate 3 vittorie consecutive, con lo scontro diretto contro il Sydney da recuperare. . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

