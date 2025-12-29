NFL week 17 | Broncos e Seahawks in vetta alle Conference Vincono Eagles Patriots e 49ers che fermano i Bears

La penultima settimana della NFL 2025-2026 ha portato importanti aggiornamenti nelle classifiche di Conference. Broncos e Seahawks si confermano in vetta, mentre Eagles, Patriots e 49ers ottengono vittorie decisive. La stagione si avvicina alla conclusione, offrendo ancora molte sfide e sorprese per i team e i tifosi. Di seguito, un riepilogo degli eventi principali di questa intensa settimana di football americano.

Si è chiusa anche la penultima settimana della NFL 2025-2026 e, oggettivamente, sta succedendo di tutto. La griglia per i play-offs è quasi completa ma le sorprese non stanno mancando. Nella AFC rimangono in vetta i Denver Broncos (13-3) che passano 20-13 in casa degli incerottati Kansas City Chiefs (6-10). Alla #2 ci sono sempre i New England Patriots (13-3) che passeggiano 42-10 in casa dei New York Jets (3-13). Alla #3 prosegue la corsa dei Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) alla settima vittoria di fila, questa volta contro gli Indianapolis Colts (8-8) per 23-17. Rimangono alla #4 i Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) che crollano 6-13 contro i Cleveland Browns (4-12) e ora sono minacciati dai Baltimore Ravens (8-8) che hanno vinto in casa 41-24 di ciò che rimane dei Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) che, ad ogni match, perdono 2-3 giocatori per infortuni pesanti.

