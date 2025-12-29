Central Coast Mariners-Brisbane Roar FC mercoledì 31 dicembre 2025 ore 09 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici

Il 31 dicembre 2025 alle ore 09:00 si disputa l’ultimo turno dell’anno in A-League, con il match tra Central Coast Mariners e Brisbane Roar FC. In questa occasione, vengono presentate le formazioni ufficiali, le quote e i pronostici per una gara che chiude il decimo turno della stagione australiana. Un incontro importante per entrambe le squadre, che si affrontano in casa dei Mariners.

Decimo turno e ultima gara dell'anno solare in A-League australiana con i Central Coast Mariners che affrontano in casa il Brisbane Roar FC. Per gli Yellow and Navy è una sorta di anno zero dopo i titoli vinti negli ultimi anni e un quinquennio che ha riportato il club in vetta in patria e in Asia. La squadra per il momento è .

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar: 31/12/2025 – Odds, Team News and Prediction - The Mariners have won four of the last six league meetings, with Brisbane taking two. dailystar.com.lb

Bitesize Prediction: Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar – 31/12/25 - 5 shots on target Odds: 1/2 @ 1xBet Two camps who find themselves scrapping it out at opposite ends of the A- soccernews.com

