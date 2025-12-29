Central Coast Mariners-Brisbane Roar FC mercoledì 31 dicembre 2025 ore 09 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Il match tra Central Coast Mariners e Brisbane Roar FC, in programma mercoledì 31 dicembre 2025 alle 09:00, chiude il decimo turno dell’A-League australiana. Questa partita rappresenta l’ultima gara dell’anno solare e vedrà le due squadre scendere in campo per una sfida che interessa entrambe nel proseguimento del campionato. Qui troverai formazioni, quote e pronostici aggiornati per seguire l’incontro.

Decimo turno e ultima gara dell’anno solare in A-League australiana con i Central Coast Mariners che affrontano in casa il Brisbane Roar FC.  Per gli Yellow and Navy è una sorta di anno zero dopo i titoli vinti negli ultimi anni e un quinquennio che ha riportato il club in vetta in patria e in Asia. La squadra per il momento è . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

