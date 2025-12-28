Il match tra Millwall e Bristol City, in programma lunedì 29 dicembre 2025 alle ore 20:45, rappresenta una sfida importante per entrambe le squadre nella corsa ai playoff. Di seguito, formazioni, quote e pronostici per analizzare questa partita, che si preannuncia equilibrata e decisiva nella parte alta della classifica.

Nella giornata delle super partite non poteva mancare questa bella sfida tra Millwall e Bristol City che si affrontano appaiati in classifica in piena lotta per un posto nella zona playoff. I Lions londinesi per la verità arrivano a questo appuntamento col fiato un po’ corto. Infatti, dopo aver vinto per 1-0 il match di . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

© Infobetting.com - Millwall-Bristol City (lunedì 29 dicembre 2025 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Leggi anche: Roma-Genoa (lunedì 29 dicembre 2025 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Leggi anche: Leicester-Derby (lunedì 29 dicembre 2025 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di articoli, post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Bristol City disbelief hijacked by Millwall melee but missing edge leaves January non-negotiable - There are some games you walk away from at the end of 90 minutes frustrated by the scoreline, and others where the final whistle brings not just disappointment but a sense of disbelief. uk.sports.yahoo.com

Bristol City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2025 - Bristol City host Millwall at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, as both teams look to extend their winning run. sportskeeda.com

Bristol City vs Millwall Championship clash ends in HUGE brawl with coach shoved to floor - clashed at the end of their Championship match at Ashton Gate on Saturday, as tensions flared after the full- mirror.co.uk

TERMINÉ FT. • Birmingham 1-1 Derby 12:1 - 3:3 - 1:1 - 9:1 - 73%:27% FT. • Millwall 0-0 Ipswich 2:4 - 1:2 - 6:4 - 37%:63% FT. • Leicester 1-2 Watford 5:6 - 3:2 - 3:3 - 50%:50% FT. • West Brom 1-2 Bristol City 8: - facebook.com facebook